Montenegro Approves Departure of Coronavirus-Stranded Russians - Embassy

Montenegro's Foreign Ministry approved the departure of some Russian citizens who are stuck in the country due to measures against the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday, the Russian embassy told Sputnik

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Montenegro's Foreign Ministry approved the departure of some Russian citizens who are stuck in the country due to measures against the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday, the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

"We received a note from the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry, which approved the departure of part of Russian citizens on Wednesday," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy earlier said that it stays in constant contact with the authorities of Montenegro and is working to resolve the situation with Russian tourists while the timing of the return is being agreed with the Montenegrin side.