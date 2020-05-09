UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro Approves Next Round Of Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Starting May 11 - Gov't

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Montenegro Approves Next Round of Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Starting May 11 - Gov't

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The Montenegrin authorities on Friday approved another round of softening of COVID-19 restrictions, beginning next Monday, the government said.

Earlier in the day, the national coordination body, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Milutin Simovic and Health Minister Kenan Hrapovic, agreed to ease some measures against the epidemic.

Starting May 11, the country has allowed traveling by car or public transport within coastal, central, and northern regions, reopened internal maritime traffic and begun gradually reintroducing services of all medical specialists in hospitals, according to the government's Twitter page.

The government has also permitted religious services, provided that distancing norms are followed, and all participants, except for priests, have to wear masks and disinfect their hands upon leaving.

This Monday, Montenegro implemented the first round of lifting the restrictions against the disease, reopening transportation, trade, sports, and cultural facilities.

Montenegro has confirmed 324 cases so far, with the death toll of 8.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Twitter Car Traffic May All Government

Recent Stories

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

19 minutes ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

19 minutes ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

2 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

19 minutes ago

Markazai Ulema Council lauds easing of lockdown de ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.