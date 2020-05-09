BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The Montenegrin authorities on Friday approved another round of softening of COVID-19 restrictions, beginning next Monday, the government said.

Earlier in the day, the national coordination body, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Milutin Simovic and Health Minister Kenan Hrapovic, agreed to ease some measures against the epidemic.

Starting May 11, the country has allowed traveling by car or public transport within coastal, central, and northern regions, reopened internal maritime traffic and begun gradually reintroducing services of all medical specialists in hospitals, according to the government's Twitter page.

The government has also permitted religious services, provided that distancing norms are followed, and all participants, except for priests, have to wear masks and disinfect their hands upon leaving.

This Monday, Montenegro implemented the first round of lifting the restrictions against the disease, reopening transportation, trade, sports, and cultural facilities.

Montenegro has confirmed 324 cases so far, with the death toll of 8.