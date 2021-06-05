UrduPoint.com
Montenegro Authorities Ease COVID-19 Restrictions From June 5 - Ministers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Montenegro's COVID-19 response center on Saturday eased a number of restriction measures, allowing travelers from EU nations and Israel to enter the country and permitting large outdoor gatherings and ceremonies, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health Borko Bajic said.

"The measures are easing from June 5-18. Restaurants and cafes are allowed to hold weddings, graduation ceremonies and private celebrations in open spaces with the presence of no more than 50 people," the statement, which was posted on the Facebook page of the Montenegrin Cabinet, read.

EU and Israel now join a number of regional countries to be allowed entry without additional coronavirus-related restrictions.

Owners of cafes and restaurants are expected to provide sanitizers and visitors must hold a distance between one another. Moreover, live music performances are only allowed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in open areas of establishments. Children at school are allowed to go on excursions with no more than 50 people per group.

