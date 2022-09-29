Montenegro Expels 6 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

The Montenegrin authorities on Thursday declared six diplomats from the Russian embassy personae non gratae, the country's foreign ministry said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Montenegrin authorities on Thursday declared six diplomats from the Russian embassy personae non gratae, the country's foreign ministry said.

"@MFA_MNE declared 6 diplomats of the Embassy of the Russian Federation accredited in Montenegro as personae non-gratae, due to activities that are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and relations of mutual appreciation and respect between the two countries," the ministry said on Twitter.