Montenegro Expels Russian Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Montenegrin authorities are expelling a Russian diplomat over alleged violations of the Geneva convention, the republic's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The decision handed over to the Russian embassy states that the diplomat must leave Montenegro within 72 hours.

"The reason for making this decision is the conclusion of the competent security authorities of Montenegro about the actions of the Russian diplomat, which contradict the Geneva Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry said in a statement.