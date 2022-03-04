UrduPoint.com

Montenegro Expels Russian Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Montenegro Expels Russian Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Montenegrin authorities are expelling a Russian diplomat over alleged violations of the Geneva convention, the republic's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The decision handed over to the Russian embassy states that the diplomat must leave Montenegro within 72 hours.

"The reason for making this decision is the conclusion of the competent security authorities of Montenegro about the actions of the Russian diplomat, which contradict the Geneva Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ..

Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based ties with all countries: FO

7 minutes ago
 OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boas ..

OPPO Launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design; Boasting Powerful Performance as A ..

8 minutes ago

• Aesthetic and Lightweight Business Flagship – The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 20 ..

15 minutes ago
 Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

29 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

1 hour ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>