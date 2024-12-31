Open Menu

Montenegro Extradites Crypto Entrepreneur Do Kwon To US: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Montenegro extradites crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to US: ministry

Podgorica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Montenegro on Tuesday extradited to the United States the South Korean cryptocurrency specialist Do Kwon, who is also wanted by Seoul over his firm's multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy, the country's interior ministry said.

Do Kwon was "handed over to the competent law enforcement authorities of the United States of America and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)", Montenegro's interior ministry said in a statement.

He was extradited upon the decision of Montenegro justice ministry to face "criminal proceedings in the US for crimes of conspiracy to commit fraud", the statement added.

For months, Seoul and Washington have been seeking the South Korean's extradition for his suspected role in a fraud linked to his company's failure, which wiped out about $40 billion of investors' money and shook global crypto markets.

Last week Justice Minister Bojan Bozovic issued a decision approving the extradition after a year and a half of court rulings and subsequent reversals over it.

Kwon's Montenegrin lawyers denounced the decision as contrary to European conventions on extradition, and said they will appeal to the country's constitutional court and to the European Court of Human Rights.

The crypto tycoon was arrested in March 2023 at the airport in Podgorica, the Montenegrin capital, while preparing to board a flight to Dubai, in possession of a fake Costa Rican passport.

Before his arrest, he had been on the run for months, fleeing South Korea and later Singapore, before his company went bankrupt in 2022.

Cryptocurrencies have come under increasing scrutiny from regulators after a string of controversies in recent years, including the high-profile collapse of the exchange.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Exchange Washington Lawyers Dubai Company Podgorica Singapore Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Cryptocurrency Money March Criminals FBI Market From Billion Airport Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Highe ..

Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..

30 minutes ago
 Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sul ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..

2 hours ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

2 hours ago
realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

2 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

3 hours ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

3 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World