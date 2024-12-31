Montenegro Extradites Crypto Entrepreneur Do Kwon To US: Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Podgorica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Montenegro on Tuesday extradited to the United States the South Korean cryptocurrency specialist Do Kwon, who is also wanted by Seoul over his firm's multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy, the country's interior ministry said.
Do Kwon was "handed over to the competent law enforcement authorities of the United States of America and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)", Montenegro's interior ministry said in a statement.
He was extradited upon the decision of Montenegro justice ministry to face "criminal proceedings in the US for crimes of conspiracy to commit fraud", the statement added.
For months, Seoul and Washington have been seeking the South Korean's extradition for his suspected role in a fraud linked to his company's failure, which wiped out about $40 billion of investors' money and shook global crypto markets.
Last week Justice Minister Bojan Bozovic issued a decision approving the extradition after a year and a half of court rulings and subsequent reversals over it.
Kwon's Montenegrin lawyers denounced the decision as contrary to European conventions on extradition, and said they will appeal to the country's constitutional court and to the European Court of Human Rights.
The crypto tycoon was arrested in March 2023 at the airport in Podgorica, the Montenegrin capital, while preparing to board a flight to Dubai, in possession of a fake Costa Rican passport.
Before his arrest, he had been on the run for months, fleeing South Korea and later Singapore, before his company went bankrupt in 2022.
Cryptocurrencies have come under increasing scrutiny from regulators after a string of controversies in recent years, including the high-profile collapse of the exchange.
Recent Stories
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
More Stories From World
-
Montenegro extradites crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to US: ministry5 minutes ago
-
China's Xi says 'no one can stop' unification with Taiwan25 minutes ago
-
Beijing Guoan player Yu to become club youth coach34 minutes ago
-
CPC appoints new Party chiefs for Hubei, Qinghai35 minutes ago
-
China's Wang, Sun lead ITTF world rankings35 minutes ago
-
Xi says China must apply 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies in 202535 minutes ago
-
Year after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit Japan, death toll may exceed 50045 minutes ago
-
Russia advanced nearly 4,000 km2 in Ukraine in 2024: AFP analysis of ISW55 minutes ago
-
Bad weather set to hit UK New Year celebrations1 hour ago
-
World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump1 hour ago
-
S. Korea investigates barrier hit in Jeju Air crash2 hours ago
-
Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up with back problem2 hours ago