Montenegro Finally Gets New Government After Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Podgorica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Montenegrin lawmakers on Tuesday voted in a new government, backed by a pro-Russian alliance, nearly five months after general elections.

Prime Minister Milojko Spajic's government was supported by 46 of 66 the MPs present in the 81-member parliament after a marathon overnight debate.

"Our vision is Montenegro as the Switzerland of the Balkans and the Singapore of Europe", Spajic, 36, had told lawmakers ahead of the vote.

His Europe Now party won a slim lead in the June parliamentary elections amid a crowded field, which led to lengthy coalition talks.

The new coalition includes pro-Russian and pro-Serbian parties, notably the alliance For the Future of Montenegro, whose leader Andrija Mandic was elected parliamentary speaker late Monday.

