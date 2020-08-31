UrduPoint.com
Montenegro General Election May Change Country's Strategic Course - Russian Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A recent general election in Montenegro may shift the country's strategic course away from its anti-Russia stance, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Monday.

On Monday morning, the country's largest opposition coalition For the Future of Montenegro declared itself the winner of the Sunday general election with its leader Zdravko Krivokapic calling for an expert government. President of Montenegro and leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists Milo Dukanovic has refused to accept defeat so far.

"It seems that not only the political landscape but the strategic course may change in Montenegro as a result of the general election.

Dukanovic's party, which has ruled for three decades, has not received a majority for the first time. They have failed to play the anti-Russia card, which was thrown into the center of the election campaign," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

He added that it was possible to "see a different Montenegro once again," pointing out centuries of its mutual interest and sympathies with Russia and Serbia.

The relation between Moscow and the Dukanovic government has been fraught with controversy as the latter accused Russia of involvement in the 2016 coup attempt as well as using the Serbian Orthodox Church along with Belgrade to undermine its EU aspirations. Both claims are decisively denied by Moscow.

