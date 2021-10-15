Montenegro Gets 40,000 Sputnik V Vaccines From Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Montenegro's health ministry received on Friday a further 40,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"The batch of 40,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrived today in Montenegro.

The shipment was received by Minister of Health Jelena Borovinic Bojovic and Director General of the Directorate for Digital Health Aleksandar Sekulic," a statement read.

The health minister thanked Russia and Vladislav Maslennikov, the Russian ambassador to the small Balkan nation.

Borovinic Bojovic again urged citizens to get vaccinated. Montenegro has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 228,000 people, more than a half of the country's adult population.