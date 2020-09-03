Montenegro Heads for First Democratic Power Change in Century After DPS Defeat -Opposition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Montenegrin opposition has firmly secured its majority seats in the country's parliament after nearly three decades of rule by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), Marko Milacic, the president of the True Montenegro party and one of the leaders of the opposition coalition, told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the results of Sunday's parliamentary elections in Montenegro, three blocs of opposition forces For the Future of Montenegro, Peace is Our Nation and Black on White won a historical combined majority of 41 seats in the 81-seat legislature, while President Milo Djukanovic's DPS only gained 30 seats.

"This victory is historical for Montenegro, being the first democratic change of government in over 100 years. This will be a chance for an economic, cultural and political revitalization of Montenegro. The coalition 'For the Future of Montenegro' as the political subject with the most votes (27 mandates) alongside Milo Djukanovic's DPS (30 mandates), will be a part of the new government," Milacic said.

According to the politician, the opposition coalition seeks to strip the DPS of its power.

"Right now the most important task is to get rid of the autocratic regime of Milo Djukanovic and form a new government with the other winning opposition parties that is dedicated to democracy and fair rule of law in Montenegro," Milacic noted.

The opposition leader went on to say that the elections were recognized by the international community as fair and legitimate.

"The people of Montenegro will by all means defend this victory of democracy," Milacic said.

The outcome of the general elections was recognized as legal by NGOs monitoring the vote, as well as an OSCE mission and the UK and US embassies in the country.