UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro Imposes COVID-19 Curfew Until December 1

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Montenegro Imposes COVID-19 Curfew Until December 1

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A nighttime curfew has been imposed in Montenegro due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country's Health Minister Kenan Hrapovic announced on Friday.

"It is prohibited to leave home from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. [20:00 - 04:00 GMT]. Working hours of shops, cafes and restaurants is limited until 8 p.m. travel between cities is prohibited on weekends. Also prohibited are group gatherings of more than four people. Religious ceremonies are allowed only in the absence of people," the minister said at a briefing of the National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases.

Hrapovic said under the new restrictions, people can still visit cafes and restaurants in the 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. time span, but with a face mask is mandatory and can only be taken off during eating and drinking. As per the new assembly limit, one table must accommodate no more than four people, with a distance of 2 meters (6.5 feet) between them.

The new set of rules will remain in effect until December 1.

As of Friday, the Montenegrin health authorities reported a total of 26,106 coronavirus cases, including 377 deaths, of which 601 cases and 13 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Assembly Visit December From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

11 minutes ago

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 live ..

11 minutes ago

No. 1 Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters l ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

29 minutes ago

Govt ready to initiate dialogue on electoral refor ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.