Montenegro Introduces Entry Ban For Foreign Nationals Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:00 AM

Montenegro Introduces Entry Ban for Foreign Nationals Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Montenegrin government said on Sunday that it decided to restrict entrance for all foreign nationals to the country amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Montenegro is the only European country so far not affected by the rampant coronavirus outbreak.

"#Montenegro, the only European Coronafree country, introduces new provisional measures protecting citizens from #COVID19: 1) Entry ban on foreign nationals (with the exception of those with Montenegrin residence permits and of the transport of goods) #CoronaInfoCG," the government wrote on Twitter.

Moreover, the provisional measures envisage self-isolation of inbound passengers, ban on hospitality services in hotels and closure of nightclubs, restaurants, bars and playrooms. In addition, the number of customers in shops was limited to 50, and in farmers' markets to 100.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 153,000, with over 5,000 fatalities, according to the WHO.

