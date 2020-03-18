UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro Issues Permit For Aeroflot Charter Flight To Bring Back Stranded Russians

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:04 PM

Montenegro Issues Permit for Aeroflot Charter Flight to Bring Back Stranded Russians

Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot said Wednesday it had received permission from the Montenegrin authorities to carry out a charter flight to bring coronavirus-stranded Russians back home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot said Wednesday it had received permission from the Montenegrin authorities to carry out a charter flight to bring coronavirus-stranded Russians back home.

"We have received permission from the Montenegrin authorities to carry out a charter flight, which will deliver our passengers back to their homeland. The plane will fly from Moscow within an hour," company spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova told reporters.

The Russian embassy in Montenegro earlier said that it stays in constant contact with the Montenegrin authorities and is working to resolve the situation with Russian tourists while the timing of the return is being agreed with the Montenegrin side.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company From

Recent Stories

US calls Afghan prisoner swap 'urgent' amid corona ..

37 seconds ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn

35 minutes ago

Situation With Coronavirus Under Control in Russia ..

38 seconds ago

France May Nationalize Big Companies If Necessary ..

40 seconds ago

Spain's Prime Minister Sanchez Warns That COVID-19 ..

43 seconds ago

Erdogan Calls on Turkish Citizens to Avoid Leaving ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.