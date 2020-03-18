Montenegro Issues Permit for Aeroflot Charter Flight to Bring Back Stranded Russians

Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot said Wednesday it had received permission from the Montenegrin authorities to carry out a charter flight to bring coronavirus-stranded Russians back home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot said Wednesday it had received permission from the Montenegrin authorities to carry out a charter flight to bring coronavirus-stranded Russians back home.

"We have received permission from the Montenegrin authorities to carry out a charter flight, which will deliver our passengers back to their homeland. The plane will fly from Moscow within an hour," company spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova told reporters.

The Russian embassy in Montenegro earlier said that it stays in constant contact with the Montenegrin authorities and is working to resolve the situation with Russian tourists while the timing of the return is being agreed with the Montenegrin side.