Montenegro Lifts COVID-19 Curfew - Health Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Montenegro has eased movement restrictions after COVID-19 infections started to ebb, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

"Due to the favorable trend in the epidemiologic situation in Montenegro, new liberalized measures will be active from Wednesday, May 12 - Thursday, May 20.

The ban on movement, which was in effect from midnight until 5:00 am [06:00 GMT], is canceled throughout Montenegro," the ministry said in Twitter.

According to the statement, the authorities also lifted the weekend ban on intercity traffic. Musicians can work in cafes and restaurants from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm.

Montenegro, which has a population of over 600 thousand people, has so far registered over 98,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,544 deaths.