BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Montenegro is negotiating delivery of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with the Russian government and Moscow's Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, the country's health ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Montenegro has yet to start vaccinating its citizens against the disease as tit has not yet received any vaccines. earlier in the day, the country detected seven cases of the UK strain of the virus out of 40 samples, sent to Berlin for analysis.

"The Health Ministry of Montenegro is discussing COVID-19 vaccine supply with the Russian government's negotiation team, which includes an expert group from the Gamaleya Center, the manufacturers of the Sputnik V vaccine," the ministry said, adding the information on the results will be made public after the end of the talks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Montenegro has confirmed a total of 69,294 cases, including 899 deaths. The country's entire population is about 620,000 people.

The Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center and registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11, was the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus.

In February, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. The vaccine has already been approved in various countries across the globe, including Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Hungary, the UAE and others.