Montenegro Opens Polling Places For Presidential Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Montenegro Opens Polling Places for Presidential Elections

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Montenegro opened polling places on Sunday morning for presidential elections, with over half a million people eligible to cast their ballots, according to the state election commission.

The polling places opened at 7 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. A total of 542,154 Montenegrins are eligible to vote, the election commission said, adding that it will provide updates on voter turnout starting 9 a.m.

Seven candidates are running for the top job, including incumbent president and leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists Milo Djukanovic who has been serving as the country's president and prime minister for over 30 years.

He is challenged by Jakov Milatovic, candidate from the Europe Now movement and the country's former economic development minister, and Djukanovic's long-standing political opponent Andrija Mandic from the Democratic Front.

According to public opinion polls, Djukanovic is projected to win 33.8% of the vote, followed by Mandic and Milatovic with 27% and 16.01%, respectively. Other candidates are expected to gain around 10% of the vote or even less.

If no candidate breaks the 50% threshold, the second round of voting is to take place on April 2.

