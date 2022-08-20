UrduPoint.com

Montenegro Parliament Passes Vote Of Non-Confidence In Government

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Montenegro Parliament Passes Vote of Non-Confidence in Government

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Members of the Montenegrin parliament have passed a vote of non-confidence in the national government headed by Dritan Abazovic.

The vote was initiated by the former ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) led by Milo Dukanovic and its partners.

The initiative was supported by 50 out of 81 lawmakers, one more abstained from voting.

Daniel Zivkovic from the DPS said that the vote of non-confidence had been supported by lawmakers as the cabinet had failed to make steps toward future EU membership within 100 days. From Abazovic's point of view, the vote of non-confidence is linked to the recently signed fundamental agreement with the Serbian Orthodox Church.

