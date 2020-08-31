PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic says it is too early to make any conclusions regarding the parliamentary election as the official results are not out yet.

"Data is still coming in, it is difficult to say anything about the results.

We currently have 40 mandates with our traditional partners, the fight for a majority in parliament continues, after that we will wait for the results from the Election Commission," Dukanovic said at the DPS party's headquarters in the early hours of Monday.

Late on Sunday, opposition figure Milan Knezevic told Sputnik that the reign of the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro (DPS) was coming to an end, after the first exit polls showed that major opposition coalition "For the Future of Montenegro" was leading in the parliamentary election with over 33 percent of the votes.