Montenegro Receives 2nd Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine From Serbia - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:33 PM

Serbia on Tuesday delivered to Montenegro the second shipment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Montenegrin government said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Serbia on Tuesday delivered to Montenegro the second shipment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Montenegrin government said.

Earlier in the day, the country's president, Milo Djukanovic, called on the government of the republic to close borders due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19.

"Health Minister Jelena Borovinic Bojovic and the state secretary, doctor Borko Bajic, welcomed the second batch at the Podgorica Airport this morning," the government said in a statement.

On February 20, Montenegro started inoculating the population with Sputnik V, after Serbian Prime Minister Brnabic personally handed over 2,000 doses. The Montenegrin Health Ministry also told Sputnik it was engaged in negotiations with the Russian government and the Gamaleya research institute on direct supplies from Russia.

