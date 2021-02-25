Montenegro Receives First Shipment of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine From Russia

The first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Montenegro on Thursday, the country's government said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Montenegro on Thursday, the country's government said.

On Tuesday, Montenegrin Health Minister Jelena Borovinic received a shot of the Russian vaccine provided by Serbia.

"A 5,000-dose shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Montenegro from Russia," the government announced on Twitter, specifying that this is only the first batch of the vaccine delivery.

The delivery was received on arrival at the airport by Borovinic.

The government also expects a shipment of 30,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine in the coming days.

On February 20, Montenegro started inoculating the population with Sputnik V, after Serbian Prime Minister Brnabic personally handed over 2,000 doses. The Montenegrin Health Ministry told Sputnik it was engaged in negotiations with the Russian government and the Gamaleya research institute on direct supplies from Russia.