Montenegro Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases Two Weeks After Declaring Country Coronavirus-Free

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Montenegro has registered seven new cases of COVID-19 two weeks after the country declared it was free from the infection, the Institute of Public Health of Montenegro said on Thursday.

On June 2, the national council on infectious diseases officially declared that the epidemic of COVID-19 in Montenegro was over. On May 25, President Milo Dukanovic said that Montenegro had successfully defeated the COVID-19 outbreak and the government opened borders for tourists from a range of countries. The opposition, on its part, expressed doubt about the reliability of the epidemiological data provided by the authorities.

"Over the past 24 hours until 09:00 p.

m. [19:00 GMT on Wednesday], the laboratory conducted 200 tests for coronavirus, including 193 negative and 7 positive. Four patients were in contact with a previously identified patient, the source of infection among three others is being clarified," the institute said on Twitter.

It is noted that four patients are residents of Podgorica, while three others are from the cities of Cetinje, Rozaje and Berane.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Montenegro currently stands at nine and a total of 333 cases of the infection were registered in the country since the beginning of the outbreak. Ten patients died from the disease.