Montenegro Ruling Party Ahead In Election With 35.12%, Opposition Has 32.52% - Watchdog

Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Montenegro Ruling Party Ahead in Election With 35.12%, Opposition Has 32.52% - Watchdog

PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The ruling party of Montenegro, the Social Democratic Party, is ahead of the competition in a legislative election with 35.12 percent of the vote, against the 32.52% of the opposition coalition For the Future of Montenegro, the election commission said Monday, after 98.55 percent of the ballots were coutned.

The Democratic Montenegro bloc secured 12.55 percent of the vote.

