Montenegro Tightens COVID-19 Curfew, Related Measures

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Montenegrin National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases has extended the duration of the previously imposed curfew and reduced the working hours of cafes and restaurants as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Monday.

On November 13, Montenegro imposed a nationwide nighttime curfew until December 1, banning citizens from leaving home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. (20:00 - 04:00 GMT). Working hours of shops, cafes and restaurants were also restricted until 8.

00 p.m.

"Countrywide #COVID19 preventive measures starting on Wed, Nov 25: 1. Curfew 19:00 - 05:00 [18:00 - 04:00 GMT] 2. Grocery stores, hospitality businesses etc 07:00 - 18:00 3. Ban on inter-municipal movement at weekends 4. Max 4 persons together," the government wrote on Twitter.

The new set of rules will remain in effect until December 8.

So far, the Montenegrin health authorities reported a total of 31,618 coronavirus cases, including 444 deaths, of which 556 cases and five deaths were reported within the past 24 hours.