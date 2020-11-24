UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro Tightens COVID-19 Curfew, Related Measures

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Montenegro Tightens COVID-19 Curfew, Related Measures

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Montenegrin National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases has extended the duration of the previously imposed curfew and reduced the working hours of cafes and restaurants as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Monday.

On November 13, Montenegro imposed a nationwide nighttime curfew until December 1, banning citizens from leaving home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. (20:00 - 04:00 GMT). Working hours of shops, cafes and restaurants were also restricted until 8.

00 p.m.

"Countrywide #COVID19 preventive measures starting on Wed, Nov 25: 1. Curfew 19:00 - 05:00 [18:00 - 04:00 GMT] 2. Grocery stores, hospitality businesses etc 07:00 - 18:00 3. Ban on inter-municipal movement at weekends 4. Max 4 persons together," the government wrote on Twitter.

The new set of rules will remain in effect until December 8.

So far, the Montenegrin health authorities reported a total of 31,618 coronavirus cases, including 444 deaths, of which 556 cases and five deaths were reported within the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Twitter November December From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

2 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

1 hour ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

2 hours ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

2 hours ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.