Montenegro To Expel 4 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Published April 07, 2022

Montenegro will expel four Russian diplomats, the Foreign Ministry of the Balkan country said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Montenegro will expel four Russian diplomats, the Foreign Ministry of the Balkan country said on Thursday.

"A formal note on this decision, which specifies a period of seven days for leaving the territory of our state, was handed over to the Russian ambassador today," the ministry said, as quoted by the national broadcaster of Montenegro.

More Stories From World

