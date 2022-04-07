Montenegro To Expel 4 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 08:28 PM
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Montenegro will expel four Russian diplomats, the Foreign Ministry of the Balkan country said on Thursday.
"A formal note on this decision, which specifies a period of seven days for leaving the territory of our state, was handed over to the Russian ambassador today," the ministry said, as quoted by the national broadcaster of Montenegro.