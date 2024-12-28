Montenegro To Extradite Crypto Entrepreneur Do Kwon To US
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Montenegro said Friday it will extradite to the United States the South Korean crypto Currency specialist Do Kwon, who is also wanted by Seoul for the multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy of his company, Terraform Labs.
His lawyers denounced the decision as contrary to European conventions on extradition, and said they will appeal to the country's constitutional court and to the European Court of Human Rights.
For months, Seoul and Washington have been seeking the South Korean's extradition for his suspected role in a fraud linked to his company's failure, which wiped out about $40 billion of investors' money and shook global crypto markets.
Justice Minister Bojan Bozovic "issued a decision approving the extradition of the accused, Kwon Do Hyung, to the United States of America," the justice ministry said, referring to him by his full name.
The decision followed a year and a half of court rulings and subsequent reversals regarding his extradition.
"It was concluded that the majority of the criteria prescribed by law favour the extradition request" from the United States, the ministry added in a statement.
The crypto tycoon was arrested in March 2023 at the airport in Podgorica, the Montenegrin capital, while preparing to board a flight to Dubai, in possession of a fake Costa Rican passport.
Before his arrest, he had been on the run for months, fleeing South Korea and later Singapore, before his company went bankrupt in 2022.
