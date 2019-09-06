Montenegro to Extradite Key Witness in 2016 Coup Plot Trial to Croatia - Court

(@imziishan)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Montenegro will extradite a key witness in a trial handling a case on the 2016 attempted coup to serve a two-decade prison sentence for committing a murder in Croatia , the Supreme Court of Montenegro announced on Friday.

The Supreme Court of Montenegro issued its verdict on the coup plot case in May 9. Croatia had meanwhile demanded that a key witness in the trial, Serbian national Aleksandar "Sasha" Sindjelic, be extradited for murdering a local resident in 2002. Before announcing the verdict, however, the Montenegrin court confirmed that the witness was due to serve time in Croatia but temporarily postponed the extradition until the trial was over.

"The legal conditions for the extradition of Serbian national S.

S. have been implemented at the request of the Croatian Ministry of Justice to serve a 21-year prison sentence imposed by the Zagreb District Court for a serious crime � murder," the Supreme Court of Montenegro said.

Montenegro announced in fall of 2016 that it had foiled a coup attempt organized by citizens of Montenegro, Serbia and Russia during the parliamentary elections. The prosecutors insisted that the detainees were planning to kill then-Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic and seize power in order to prevent the country from joining NATO.

Sindjelic previously claimed to be personally involved in the preparations for the government takeover but retracted his statement in March.