UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro To Extradite Key Witness In 2016 Coup Plot Trial To Croatia - Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:59 PM

Montenegro to Extradite Key Witness in 2016 Coup Plot Trial to Croatia - Court

Montenegro will extradite a key witness in a trial handling a case on the 2016 attempted coup to serve a two-decade prison sentence for committing a murder in Croatia, the Supreme Court of Montenegro announced on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Montenegro will extradite a key witness in a trial handling a case on the 2016 attempted coup to serve a two-decade prison sentence for committing a murder in Croatia, the Supreme Court of Montenegro announced on Friday.

The Supreme Court of Montenegro issued its verdict on the coup plot case in May 9. Croatia had meanwhile demanded that a key witness in the trial, Serbian national Aleksandar "Sasha" Sindjelic, be extradited for murdering a local resident in 2002. Before announcing the verdict, however, the Montenegrin court confirmed that the witness was due to serve time in Croatia but temporarily postponed the extradition until the trial was over.

"The legal conditions for the extradition of Serbian national S.

S. have been implemented at the request of the Croatian Ministry of Justice to serve a 21-year prison sentence imposed by the Zagreb District Court for a serious crime � murder," the Supreme Court of Montenegro said.

Montenegro announced in fall of 2016 that it had foiled a coup attempt organized by citizens of Montenegro, Serbia and Russia during the parliamentary elections. The prosecutors insisted that the detainees were planning to kill then-Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic and seize power in order to prevent the country from joining NATO.

Sindjelic previously claimed to be personally involved in the preparations for the government takeover but retracted his statement in March.

Related Topics

Murder NATO Supreme Court Russia Zagreb Serbia Croatia March May 2016 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Operational Treachery: Indian Navy’s Elusive Hun ..

6 minutes ago

Educational cooperation established between MBRSC ..

16 minutes ago

Crews of 25th September Mission to ISS visits Gaga ..

16 minutes ago

Defense & Kashmir Dolidarity Day observed at Natio ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistanis, Kashmiris stand with valiant Pakistan' ..

2 minutes ago

JOC Chief Says Japan Welcoming Guests to 2020 Olym ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.