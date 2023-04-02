Montenegro to Hold Second Round of Presidential Election

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Montenegro will hold the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, in which long-ruling incumbent President Milo Djukanovic will face his main opponent, younger and pro-European Jakov Milatovic.

The first round of the presidential election was held on March 19, with Djukanovic coming first with 35% of the votes, followed by Milatovic, with 29% of the votes. Djukanovic, 61, who occupies top leadership positions in the country since the times of the former Yugoslav republic, has played a major role in Montenegro over the last three decades.

The presidential election will be followed by the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for June 2023.