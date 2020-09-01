Montenegro to Retain Policy on NATO After Opposition Victory - Opposition Leader

Montenegro will not change its policy on NATO membership under new government, opposition politician and president of United Reform Action, Dritan Abazovic, said Tuesday at a press conference

In a Sunday vote, opposition parties secured a larger percentage of the vote than the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists.

Leaders of opposition blocs and parties have already met to discuss the key principles of the future cooperation.

When asked if Montenegro would change its policy on NATO, Abazovic told reporters that "there will be no changes on foreign policy."

"These are our international commitments. We cannot build a dependable state if we behave irresponsibly in international policy," Abazovic said, adding that Montenegro could develop only as a civil society and had to join the EU as soon as possible.