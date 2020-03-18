Montenegro Withholding Permission for Evacuation of Russian Tourists - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Montenegro is withholding its permission for evacuation of the Russian citizens stuck in the country amid coronavirus-linked restrictions, the situation is critical, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday.

"The situation in Montenegro is truly critical ...

Russian airlines have provided all the options, aircraft, above all. Three aircraft are ready. The flight has been ready for a while, earlier than today, to evacuate Russian citizens," Zakharova said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

However, "Montenegro has still not given permission for these flights," the spokeswoman added.

According to Zakharova, Podgorica wants Russia to help transport Montenegrin citizens from its territory in exchange for permission.