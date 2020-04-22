BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Montenegro will shorten a nationwide curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and shops will be allowed to work for longer as part of a gradual easing of lockdown measures, the government announced on Tuesday.

"The ban on the movement of citizens, which was in force on weekdays from 19:00, 13:00 on Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday until 05:00 the following day, will only be in force from 23:00 on all days of the week. Shops selling consumer goods can open from 07:00 until 22:00 on weekdays and Saturdays," the government said after a meeting of the National Coordination Body for Communicable Diseases.

Montenegrin citizens will be allowed to leave their home for exercise in parks and public places, providing they take protective measures against the disease, the government announced.

The coordination body is led by Deputy Prime Minister Milutin Simovic and Health Minister Kenan Hrapovic. Montenegro has received almost eight million Euros ($8.7 million) in donations to combat the spread of the disease, the government said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Montenegro. In total, five individuals have died after contracting the disease, and 101 people have recovered.