Montenegro's Ex-Economy Minister Milatovic Wins Presidency - Electoral Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Montenegro's Ex-Economy Minister Milatovic Wins Presidency - Electoral Commission

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Former Montenegrin Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic has won the presidential election in Montenegro, following the second round of voting, according to the data from the State Election Commission (SEC).

The second round of the presidential election in Montenegro was held on Sunday. According to SEC, 69.33% of voters cast their ballots.

On Monday night, SEC approved the preliminary results of the vote during a meeting. According to the commission, Milatovic received 58.88% or 221,592 votes, while incumbent President Milo Djukanovic secured 41.12% or 154,769 votes.

On Monday night, Djukanovic conceded his defeat but recalled that parliamentary elections will be held on June 11.

Milatovic told his supporters that the country had been waiting for Djukanovic's defeat for over 30 years.

He pledged that the republic "will join the European Union in the next five years," as well as that Podgorica will defeat crime and corruption.

People took to the streets of Podgorica and other cities to celebrate Milatovic's victory with fireworks, brass brands, and spontaneous festivities.

The first round of the presidential election was held on March 19, with Djukanovic coming first with 35% of the votes, followed by Milatovic, with 29% of the votes. Djukanovic, 61, who occupies top leadership positions in the country since the times of the former Yugoslav republic, has played a major role in Montenegro over the last three decades.

The presidential election will be followed by the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for June 2023.

