UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro's Ruling Party Admits Defeat In General Election - Presidium

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Montenegro's Ruling Party Admits Defeat in General Election - Presidium

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Montenegrin Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which has ruled the country for more than 30 years, has acknowledged its defeat in the recent general election, the party leadership said on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the party's presidium held a meeting on the results of the August 30 election.

"We have reckoned that DPS will further remain the demonstrably strongest political party of Montenegro. Nevertheless, in light of the circumstances that prevent us from forming a parliamentary majority, and thus a new government, with our coalition partners, the elections' result is a failure (a defeat)," the party said in a statement.

Related Topics

Election August From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

IHC gives 48 hours time for recovery of Sajid Gond ..

11 minutes ago

ISPR pays tribute to martyrs and heroes

41 minutes ago

Japan Puts 22,000 Soldiers on Full Alert Due to Ap ..

33 minutes ago

PQA achieved first ever handling of 10 million ton ..

55 minutes ago

Russia adds dozens more to Ukraine sanctions list

56 minutes ago

Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupie ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.