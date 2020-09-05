BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Montenegrin Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which has ruled the country for more than 30 years, has acknowledged its defeat in the recent general election, the party leadership said on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the party's presidium held a meeting on the results of the August 30 election.

"We have reckoned that DPS will further remain the demonstrably strongest political party of Montenegro. Nevertheless, in light of the circumstances that prevent us from forming a parliamentary majority, and thus a new government, with our coalition partners, the elections' result is a failure (a defeat)," the party said in a statement.