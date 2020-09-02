UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro's Ruling Party States Readiness To Form Majority Without Opposition After Vote

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:27 PM

Montenegro's Ruling Party States Readiness to Form Majority Without Opposition After Vote

Montenegro's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which has held power for three decades, has stated its readiness on Wednesday to form a ruling coalition without the participation of opposition groups, following Sunday's general election that left no party with a majority

PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Montenegro's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which has held power for three decades, has stated its readiness on Wednesday to form a ruling coalition without the participation of opposition groups, following Sunday's general election that left no party with a majority.

"The DPS is ready for post-election negotiations with its potential partners, which will take place, in the first instance, with the parties with which it has formed a parliamentary majority up until the present day," the party said following a meeting of its presidium.

The DPS, which won roughly 35 percent of the vote, reiterated its unwillingness to work with the For the Future of Montenegro political alliance, which finished in second place with just over 32 percent, due to the group's support of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

"There will be no negotiations with those who have mixed religion and politics in the elections and those who wish to return to the past on the path of Serbian nationalism, along which there is no place for the Montenegrin state or Montenegrin identity," the party said.

According to the election commission's preliminary results, the DPS and its traditional partners would receive 40 out of the 81 seats in Montenegro's parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Alliance Sunday Church Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

56 seconds ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

1 minute ago

Anti polio drive to start from Sept 21

4 minutes ago

Minister urges society to join hands for eradicati ..

4 minutes ago

Kabaddi matches to mark Defence Day on Sept 4-6

4 minutes ago

US Hopes for Peaceful Resolution of Situation on I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.