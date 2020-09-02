Montenegro's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which has held power for three decades, has stated its readiness on Wednesday to form a ruling coalition without the participation of opposition groups, following Sunday's general election that left no party with a majority

"The DPS is ready for post-election negotiations with its potential partners, which will take place, in the first instance, with the parties with which it has formed a parliamentary majority up until the present day," the party said following a meeting of its presidium.

The DPS, which won roughly 35 percent of the vote, reiterated its unwillingness to work with the For the Future of Montenegro political alliance, which finished in second place with just over 32 percent, due to the group's support of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

"There will be no negotiations with those who have mixed religion and politics in the elections and those who wish to return to the past on the path of Serbian nationalism, along which there is no place for the Montenegrin state or Montenegrin identity," the party said.

According to the election commission's preliminary results, the DPS and its traditional partners would receive 40 out of the 81 seats in Montenegro's parliament.