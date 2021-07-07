UrduPoint.com
Monthly Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Measurement Sets New Record In May - US Agency

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:47 PM

Monthly Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Measurement Sets New Record in May - US Agency

Carbon dioxide (CO2) levels measured at a US observatory in the state of Hawaii in May rose to the highest level recorded in more than six decades, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Wednesday

"Atmospheric carbon dioxide measured at NOAA's Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory peaked for 2021 in May at a monthly average of 419 parts per million (ppm), the highest level since accurate measurements began 63 years ago," an NOAA press release said.

CO2 is by far the most abundant human-caused greenhouse gas, and "persists in the atmosphere and oceans for thousands of years after it is emitted," Scripps' Institution of Oceanography scientist Charles Keeling said in the release.

In May, NOAA's measurements at the mountaintop observatory averaged 419.13 ppm. Scientists at Scripps calculated a monthly average of 418.92 ppm, the release added.

The highest monthly average CO2 levels of the year typically occur in May, just before plants in the northern hemisphere begin removing large amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere during the growing season.

