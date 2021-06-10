UrduPoint.com
Monthly Southern Border Apprehensions Set Another Record, Reach New High Of 180,000 - CBP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:10 AM

Monthly Southern Border Apprehensions Set Another Record, Reach New High of 180,000 - CBP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The number of asylum-seeking migrants apprehended along the southern border with Mexico in May set another record, reaching a new 21-year monthly high of 180,034, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed.

The CBP released data on Wednesday that showed the majority of the illegal migrants apprehended in May are single adults from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Some 112,000 migrants were immediately turned away under the Trump-era Title 42 policy, which US authorizes immigration enforcement to do so because of public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The data shows the number of monthly apprehensions of migrant children on the southern border dropped for a second-consecutive month, decreasing to 14,158 in May.

A total of 929,868 migrants have been apprehended illegally crossing the US-Mexico since October, putting the Biden administration on pace to break the previous annual record of 977,509 set in 2019.

The United States has apprehended more than 1.5 million illegal migrants at the southern border with Mexico in 1986, 1996, 1998-2000, according to CBP data.

