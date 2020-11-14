UrduPoint.com
Montreal Police Probing 911 Call That Led to Operation Amid Reports of Swatting- Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Police will investigate the 911 call that led to a tense standoff in Montreal amid reports that the alleged hostage situation at Ubisoft's office was a case of swatting, the Montreal Police Service (SPVM) said in a statement to Sputnik.

"An investigation is ongoing to shed light on the call lodged at the 911 central," the police service said on Friday.

The incident began on Friday afternoon after police were called to investigate an armed robbery, which subsequently took a more drastic turn with reports suggesting that a hostage situation was unfolding.

Local reports now say that the incident may be a case of swatting - a crime where an intentionally misleading call is made to the emergency services in an attempt to coerce a dispatch of heavily armed police officers to a particular address.

The police operation is still ongoing, and an evacuation of the building is underway, the SPVM said in the statement, adding that no injuries have been recorded so far.

A Ubisoft spokesperson, in an email to Sputnik, said the company is aware of the reported hostage situation at its Montreal office and is closely coordinating with law enforcement.

