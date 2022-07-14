Montreal Police Questions Person Suspected of Threatening Russian Clergy, Flock - Bishop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Montreal police has questioned an individual who might have been connected to the threats directed against the Russian Orthodox clergy and believers in the city, Archbishop Gabriel of Montreal and Canada told Sputnik.

"We learned that the police even brought somebody in for questioning, and they were able to find some individual that they feel might have been responsible or at least involved in these threats directed at us," Gabriel said.

Security threats against the Russian clergy and flock in Montreal began soon after Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24. Gabriel praised the police for taking the threats seriously.

"In April, they sent 30 police officers and even special forces to protect our people during the Easter service in the cathedral in Montreal. Nothing happened, but the threats continued and the police continued to take them seriously too," he said. "We are thankful to the police in Montreal for protecting us."

Gabriel said he does not know the outcome of the police questioning the suspect.

"I assume things are quiet and calm at present, and, with God's help, these people will no longer continue their threats because they understand the police is promptly investigating them," he added.