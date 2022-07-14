UrduPoint.com

Montreal Police Questions Person Suspected Of Threatening Russian Clergy, Flock - Bishop

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Montreal Police Questions Person Suspected of Threatening Russian Clergy, Flock - Bishop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Montreal police has questioned an individual who might have been connected to the threats directed against the Russian Orthodox clergy and believers in the city, Archbishop Gabriel of Montreal and Canada told Sputnik.

"We learned that the police even brought somebody in for questioning, and they were able to find some individual that they feel might have been responsible or at least involved in these threats directed at us," Gabriel said.

Security threats against the Russian clergy and flock in Montreal began soon after Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24. Gabriel praised the police for taking the threats seriously.

"In April, they sent 30 police officers and even special forces to protect our people during the Easter service in the cathedral in Montreal. Nothing happened, but the threats continued and the police continued to take them seriously too," he said. "We are thankful to the police in Montreal for protecting us."

Gabriel said he does not know the outcome of the police questioning the suspect.

"I assume things are quiet and calm at present, and, with God's help, these people will no longer continue their threats because they understand the police is promptly investigating them," he added.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Canada February April God Church

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

2 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

10 hours ago
 Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground f ..

Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground for deciding a case: Supreme Co ..

10 hours ago
 EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks D ..

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine ..

10 hours ago
 UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul ..

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Export ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.