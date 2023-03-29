Montreal Synagogue Victim of Vandalism, Facade Spray Painted with Swastikas

The centennial Montreal Synagogue Bagg Street Shul was the target of an apparent antisemitic act, as the facade of the building was spray painted with swastikas, the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The centennial Montreal Synagogue Bagg Street Shul was the target of an apparent antisemitic act, as the facade of the building was spray painted with swastikas, the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said.

Over the weekend, the 102-year-old Bagg Street Shul Synagogue located in Montreal, Quebec, was defaced with swastikas.

"We are horrified to learn that #Montreal Bagg Street Shul has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti - We have reported the incident to law enforcement and will continue working with them to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community. #polmtl #polqc," CIJA tweeted on Tuesday.

Today, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly condemned the antisemitic attack on the synagogue, one that she described as "shocking and deeply troubling."

Joly said via Twitter that the Canadian government would never tolerate antisemitism anywhere, noting the importance of religious communities feeling safe to practice their faith. The minister also expressed her solidarity with the Jewish community in Canada.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also denounced the attack on her Twitter account, saying that the desecration of the synagogue is unacceptable and that antisemitism has no place in Canadian society.�