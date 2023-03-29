UrduPoint.com

Montreal Synagogue Victim Of Vandalism, Facade Spray Painted With Swastikas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Montreal Synagogue Victim of Vandalism, Facade Spray Painted with Swastikas

The centennial Montreal Synagogue Bagg Street Shul was the target of an apparent antisemitic act, as the facade of the building was spray painted with swastikas, the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The centennial Montreal Synagogue Bagg Street Shul was the target of an apparent antisemitic act, as the facade of the building was spray painted with swastikas, the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said.

Over the weekend, the 102-year-old Bagg Street Shul Synagogue located in Montreal, Quebec, was defaced with swastikas.

"We are horrified to learn that #Montreal Bagg Street Shul has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti - We have reported the incident to law enforcement and will continue working with them to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community. #polmtl #polqc," CIJA tweeted on Tuesday.

Today, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly condemned the antisemitic attack on the synagogue, one that she described as "shocking and deeply troubling."

Joly said via Twitter that the Canadian government would never tolerate antisemitism anywhere, noting the importance of religious communities feeling safe to practice their faith. The minister also expressed her solidarity with the Jewish community in Canada.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also denounced the attack on her Twitter account, saying that the desecration of the synagogue is unacceptable and that antisemitism has no place in Canadian society.�

Related Topics

Attack Israel Canada Twitter Jew Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative

4 minutes ago
 Mexican president vows 'no impunity' for migrants' ..

Mexican president vows 'no impunity' for migrants' fire deaths

4 minutes ago
 65 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad ..

65 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 State-of-the-art Rescue 1122 Satellite Station to ..

State-of-the-art Rescue 1122 Satellite Station to be developed in Sindh: MoU

5 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Cube Centre showcases advantages of e-p ..

DLD&#039;s Cube Centre showcases advantages of e-property residence visa system

34 minutes ago
 Russia's External Debt Shrinks by 21% in 2022 - Ce ..

Russia's External Debt Shrinks by 21% in 2022 - Central Bank

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.