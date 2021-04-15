UrduPoint.com
Montreux Convention Is Being Implemented - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:31 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu assured on Thursday that the Montreux Convention on the status of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles is being implemented and there is no reason to worry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu assured on Thursday that the Montreux Convention on the status of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles is being implemented and there is no reason to worry.

"No one should worry about the Montreux Convention, it is being implemented.

The Istanbul Canal will not apply to ship passage under the Montreux Convention," Cavusoglu said on Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

Turkish Environment and Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum announced earlier that Ankara approved the plan for the construction of the Istanbul Canal, which would run parallel to the Bosphorus, and connect the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Montreux convention would not apply to the projected Istanbul Canal.

