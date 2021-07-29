(@FahadShabbir)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The Montreux convention has nothing in common with the Istanbul Canal and it is wrong to draw parallels between them, Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik in an interview.

"It is wrong to draw parallels between the Montreux convention and the new Istanbul channel. The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936, when the issue of the straits was the most important. The convention has nothing to do with the new waterway that will be opened.

I think this is a separate issue. This situation will not become an obstacle to the passage of ships of any country in the near future," Kucukyilmaz said.

Erdogan's adviser added that the Istanbul Canal is wider than the previous waterway, allows more ships to pass safely and provides an alternative route.

"The channel will be an advantage not only for Turkey, but also for the Black Sea countries and those who use the straits," Kucukyilmaz explained.