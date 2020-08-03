Monument to Renowned Jewish Rabbi in Vilnius Desecrated Again - Police

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) A monument to renowned 18th century Lithuanian Jewish rabbi Elijah ben Solomon Zalman (the Vilna Gaon), has been desecrated in Vilnius for a second time in just over a month, police said.

The statue was doused with an unspecified liquid on Sunday.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The damage is yet to be assessed.

A similar act of vandalism involving the monument took place in late June.

The Baltic country has declared 2020 as the Year of the Vilna Gaon (The Genius in Hebrew) and Lithuanian Jewish History to mark the 300th birth anniversary of the world-famous rabbi who spent most of his life in Vilnius.