Monument To Russian Empire General Alexander Suvorov Vandalized In Odesa - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Monument to Russian Empire General Alexander Suvorov Vandalized in Odesa - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Several unknown vandals have defaced a monument to General Alexander Suvorov that once served under the Russian Empire, in the Ukrainian city of Odesa by putting a noose around the statue's neck, Ukrainian news portal Strana reported on Monday.

Last week, vandals defaced the monument to Russian Empress Catherine II by putting a red cap on the head of the pedestal and putting a noose in its hand, which presumably symbolized that the empress, who founded Odesa in 1794, was an "executioner."

The mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, said on Saturday that he supported the initiative to remove the historic monument to Catherine II.

In late August, Trukhanov told Italian daily Corriere della Sera that he was against taking down the monument, stressing his concerns over mounting hate toward all things Russian.

In October, the city council announced the results of an online vote to determine the future of the monument, claiming that a majority of residents wanted the monument to be removed.

Odesa was founded in 1794 at the order of Catherine the Great. In 1900, the monument to the ruler and her companions ” Jose de Ribas, Francois Sainte de Wollant, Platon Zubov and Grigory Potemkin ” was installed. It was demolished in 1920 and was restored nearly 90 years later, in 2007.

