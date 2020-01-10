(@imziishan)

BELLINGSHAUSEN ANTARCTIC STATION/MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) ELLINGSHAUSEN ANTARCTIC STATION/MONTEVIDEO, January 10 (Sputnik) - A monument to famous Russian Antarctic explorer Fabian von BELLINGSHAUSEN ANTARCTIC STATION/MONTEVIDEO (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) ellingshausen was opened on Friday at Russia's BELLINGSHAUSEN ANTARCTIC STATION/MONTEVIDEO (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) ellingshausen Antarctic Station, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The monument was erected on the King George Island of the South Shetland Islands. The ceremony was attended by Russian polar explorers as well as their colleagues from Uruguay, South Korea and some other countries.

"Everyone without any exception considered the monument's erection as a very important event," the head of the Russian Antarctic station said.

The monument was constructed by the Bering- Bellingshausen Institute for the Americas, Russian Antarctic Expedition and the Uruguayan Antarctic Institute in the Russian city of Zhukovsky.

Von Bellingshausen led the First Russian Antarctic expedition in 1819-1821, which included two ships - Vostok and Mirny - and ended with the discovery of the Antarctic.