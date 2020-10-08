'Mood has changed' in post-Brexit trade talks: Dublin

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Thursday he has seen a positive shift in post-Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union but warned London must make concessions as a deadline looms

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Thursday he has seen a positive shift in post-Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union but warned London must make concessions as a deadline looms.

He was speaking after meeting European Council president Charles Michel, who himself warned of a "moment of truth" as both sides race to make progress before a summit of EU leaders in one week's time.

"The mood appears to have changed and there's been more intensified engagement," Martin told a joint press conference in Dublin.

"But mood is one thing -- it does need substance to follow the mood. One needs concrete outcomes from the negotiations, and positions need to change." The Taoiseach, Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have all spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in recent days.

Johnson has marked down the Brussels summit starting on October 15 as his deadline for a clear signal that the EU is willing to do a deal.

Negotiations between the EU and UK will take place until that date and most likely later, with Brussels still hoping to come up with the outline of a deal by the end of the month.

"The coming days are crucial -- this is a moment of truth," Michel said.

He called for "significant steps to be made by our British friends in the coming days" on EU access to UK fishing waters, common standards and the governance mechanism of any final deal.

The UK must also implement the Brexit divorce treaty signed before it left the bloc in January, he stressed, amid a row over London's attempts to rewrite sections relating to Northern Ireland.

"The EU is doing its utmost to find an agreement with the UK -- but not at any cost," Michel said.