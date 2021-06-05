(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Moody's international ratings agency has affirmed Russia's Baa3 issuer rating with a stable outlook.

"Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Russia's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings as well as its Prime-3 (P-3) domestic Currency other short-term rating. The outlook remains stable," Moody's said.