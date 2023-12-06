Open Menu

Moody's Downgrades Hong Kong Rating Outlook To Negative

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the outlook on Hong Kong's credit rating to negative from stable on Wednesday, following a similar change for China the day before.

Moody's said the "principal driver" of Hong Kong's negative rating outlook was the "tight linkage between the credit profiles" of the finance hub and China.

"The change in Hong Kong's rating outlook reflects Moody's assessment of tight political, institutional, economic and financial linkages between Hong Kong and the mainland," the agency said in a statement.

This is the first time Hong Kong has lost its "stable" rating outlook since January 2020.

