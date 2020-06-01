UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moody's Downgrades India's Credit Rating To Baa3 From Baa2, Outlook Negative

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 08:13 PM

Moody's Downgrades India's Credit Rating to Baa3 From Baa2, Outlook Negative

International rating agency Moody's said on Monday it had downgraded India's long-term foreign and national currency ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 with negative outlook

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) International rating agency Moody's said on Monday it had downgraded India's long-term foreign and national Currency ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 with negative outlook.

"Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of India's foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2.

Moody's has also downgraded India's local-currency senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2, and its short-term local-currency rating to P-3 from P-2. The outlook remains negative," the agency said.

The agency's move is due to expected challenges in enacting and implementing the government's policies mitigating risks of long period of depressed growth, as well as issues with fiscal and financial sector.

Related Topics

India From Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Tally in Belarus Surpasses 43,400, Death ..

2 minutes ago

US Armed Forces Approaching 10,000 Reported Novel ..

2 minutes ago

DHA establishes new medical isolation facility for ..

45 minutes ago

Haftar's Army Wrestles Control Over Alasaba From G ..

2 minutes ago

DR Congo Health Minister Reports Fresh Outbreak of ..

2 minutes ago

Railroad Bridge Linking Murmansk to Rest of Russia ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.