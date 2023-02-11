(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Moody's rating agency has downgraded Ukraine's foreign and domestic Currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings from Caa3 to Ca, with a stable outlook.

"The downgrade of the ratings to Ca is driven by the effects of the war with Russia that are likely to pose long-lasting challenges to Ukraine's economy and public finances. These challenges increase risks to government debt sustainability, making a debt restructuring with significant losses for private-sector creditors very likely," Moody's said in a Friday statement.

The rating agency warned that, in case of a further escalation of the Ukraine conflict, the country's losses for private sector investors "could be larger than implied by a Ca rating.

Moody's said that, according to its estimates, Ukraine's real GDP contracted by around 30% in 2022 and will contract by a further 2% this year, followed by a mild recovery in 2024.

"Despite the high degree of uncertainty surrounding the evolution of the military conflict, in its baseline scenario, Moody's expects that macroeconomic and financial stability will be maintained," the rating agency said.

In May of last year, Moody's downgraded Ukraine's foreign and domestic currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings from Caa2 to Caa3, with a negative outlook. It estimated that Ukraine's real GDP would contract by around 35% in 2022.