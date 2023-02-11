UrduPoint.com

Moody's Downgrades Ukraine's Ratings To 'Ca'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Moody's Downgrades Ukraine's Ratings to 'Ca'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Moody's rating agency has downgraded Ukraine's foreign and domestic Currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings from Caa3 to Ca, with a stable outlook.

"The downgrade of the ratings to Ca is driven by the effects of the war with Russia that are likely to pose long-lasting challenges to Ukraine's economy and public finances. These challenges increase risks to government debt sustainability, making a debt restructuring with significant losses for private-sector creditors very likely," Moody's said in a Friday statement.

The rating agency warned that, in case of a further escalation of the Ukraine conflict, the country's losses for private sector investors "could be larger than implied by a Ca rating.

"

Moody's said that, according to its estimates, Ukraine's real GDP contracted by around 30% in 2022 and will contract by a further 2% this year, followed by a mild recovery in 2024.

"Despite the high degree of uncertainty surrounding the evolution of the military conflict, in its baseline scenario, Moody's expects that macroeconomic and financial stability will be maintained," the rating agency said.

In May of last year, Moody's downgraded Ukraine's foreign and domestic currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings from Caa2 to Caa3, with a negative outlook. It estimated that Ukraine's real GDP would contract by around 35% in 2022.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia May From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2023

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th February 2023

22 minutes ago
 UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

10 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

10 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

10 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.