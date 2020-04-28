(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia's GDP will fall by 5.5 percent in 2020 amid the coronavirus epidemic, but will then grow by 2.2 percent in 2021, international rating agency Moody's predicted on Tuesday.

According to the agency, a number of countries, including Russia, have taken strict measures to combat the transmission of the virus, but the restrictions led to reduction in the economic activity.