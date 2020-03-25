UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moody's Lowers Russia's GDP Growth Estimate For 2020 From 1.5% To 0.5%

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Moody's Lowers Russia's GDP Growth Estimate for 2020 From 1.5% to 0.5%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Moody's rating agency on Wednesday downgraded its forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2020 from 1.5 percent expected in February to 0.5 percent amid the global COVID-19 outbreak and slump in oil prices.

The revised estimate reflects weaker external demand and lower purchasing power.

The agency expects Brent crude price to be some 30 percent below what was expected earlier.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price February 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underpri ..

13 minutes ago

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

21 minutes ago

Death toll rises to eight after woman tested posit ..

30 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Sikh temple in central Kabu ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development announces preced ..

51 minutes ago

Hazara police chalks out comprehensive security pl ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.